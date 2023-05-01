Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 35,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.05 and its 200 day moving average is $228.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.