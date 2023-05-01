Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

