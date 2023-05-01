Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Up 5.4%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.34. 9,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 75,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BVH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $510.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 197,436 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

Featured Stories

