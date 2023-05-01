BMO Capital Markets Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $85.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.92.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 175.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

