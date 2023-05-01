BNB (BNB) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. BNB has a market cap of $52.23 billion and $1.16 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $335.12 or 0.01172614 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,603 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,665.54076377. The last known price of BNB is 334.35622078 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1306 active market(s) with $1,036,685,047.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

