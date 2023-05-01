BNB (BNB) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $326.99 or 0.01171249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $50.97 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,537 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,862,665.54076377. The last known price of BNB is 334.35622078 USD and is up 3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1306 active market(s) with $1,036,685,047.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.