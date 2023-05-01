Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.44. 251,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $98.88.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.