Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 1,002,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,316.5 days.

Boralex Trading Down 1.2 %

BRLXF stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. Boralex has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRLXF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

