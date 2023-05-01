Boston Family Office LLC Buys 298 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BLV stock opened at $76.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

