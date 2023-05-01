Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $382.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.