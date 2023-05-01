Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 986 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
VOO stock opened at $382.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.