Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.59.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

