Boston Family Office LLC Sells 11,364 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

