Boston Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 9.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 54.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.97.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.56.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

