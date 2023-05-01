Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 489,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.