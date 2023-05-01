BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Price Performance

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Shares of NYSE BPT traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,135. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

