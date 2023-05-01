Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHR. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 364,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 52,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE BHR opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.