Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $23.20 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3,565.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $2,043,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. 2,488,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.21. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

