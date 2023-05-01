Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 852,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.