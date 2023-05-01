Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,689.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $80.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $80.50.
Brenntag Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brenntag (BNTGF)
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.