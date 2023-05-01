Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,689.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BNTGF remained flat at $80.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $68.98. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

