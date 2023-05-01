Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY23 guidance at $2.80-3.00 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $529.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. On average, analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.22.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

