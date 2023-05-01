Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

BFAM stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

