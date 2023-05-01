Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $43.80

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 3,460.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

