Brokerages Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT at $224.20

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.20.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 247 ($3.08) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

