Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT at $68.33

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBGY. UBS Group raised their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($75.56) to €71.00 ($78.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

