Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $90.11

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Up 2.7 %

PVH stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

