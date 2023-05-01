Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stock Position Decreased by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,722,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,844,000 after acquiring an additional 523,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,856,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after buying an additional 597,823 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,768,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,150,000 after buying an additional 385,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,536,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 94,102 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.93. 53,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.