Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Lowered by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brown & Brown worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $64.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.