BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

BTBDW stock remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. BT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

