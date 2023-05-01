BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BZFD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 717,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,806,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. BuzzFeed has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $5.62.

In other BuzzFeed news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,914 shares of company stock valued at $12,557,349. 23.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BuzzFeed by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

