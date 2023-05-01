BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in April

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 992,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYDDF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.53. BYD has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

About BYD

(Get Rating)

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

