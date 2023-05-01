BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in April

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ BCAN opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.09. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $16.38.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

