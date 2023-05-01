Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord Acquires 1,000 Shares

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) Director Hambleton Douglas Lord acquired 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.94 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $77,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 45,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,921. The stock has a market cap of $394.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

