Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $62.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATC stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,645,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.