Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.76. 629,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,286. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$40.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$524.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.0250576 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

