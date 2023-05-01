Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$66.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.22.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.84. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$38.23 and a one year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

