Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,886,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 2,675,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,772.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNAF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Shares of CDNAF traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $143.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. It operates through segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment focuses on Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, and Petroleum.

Further Reading

