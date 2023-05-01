CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaPharmaRX Price Performance
Shares of CPMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,885. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.25.
About CannaPharmaRX
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaPharmaRX (CPMD)
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
- Checkpoint Software Leads Cyber-Security Stocks
- Is United Airlines Playing a Game of Limbo with Its Guidance?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock is Ready to Play
- Do Analysts’ Price Targets Make Domino’s Pizza Stock Look Tasty?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.