CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,373,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Price Performance

Shares of CPMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,885. CannaPharmaRX has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.25.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

About CannaPharmaRX

(Get Rating)

See Also

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.