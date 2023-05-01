Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGC stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $670.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 721.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.02%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.