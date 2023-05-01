Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

CPLP opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $250.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.