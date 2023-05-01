Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

CAH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.80. 500,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.