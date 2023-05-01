Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$119.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $122.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

