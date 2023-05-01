Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$119.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Cargojet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $75.35 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $122.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargojet (CGJTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.