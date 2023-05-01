Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.16. 147,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $5,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

