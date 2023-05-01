Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,993. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

