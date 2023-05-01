Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in April

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $45,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $64,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Casa Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,415. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.04% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

