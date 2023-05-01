Casper Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $649.97 million and $19.52 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,681,812,816 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,899,773 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,679,795,052 with 10,980,002,903 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.06039349 USD and is up 4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $20,274,613.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

