Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $40.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.