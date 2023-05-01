CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,203,300 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 1,117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,033.0 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF remained flat at $46.91 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. CCL Industries has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $53.17.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCDBF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of CCL Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.