Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,469,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 3,094,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,508.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLNXF stock remained flat at $40.84 during trading on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

