Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $46.78.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

