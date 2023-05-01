Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.94

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 2605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

